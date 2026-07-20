Woman killed after motorcycle collides with box truck in Port Orchard

A 34-year-old woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed following a two-vehicle collision on Bethel Road July 18, per the Port Orchard Police Department. The 29-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

At 10:50 p.m., members of POPD and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a box truck on southbound Bethel Rd. SE, south of SE Blueberry Rd.

When units arrived, they found the motorcyclist and their passenger lying on the roadway, adjacent to the box truck. Arriving units immediately began lifesaving efforts on the 34 -year -old female passenger until relieved by South Kitsap Fire & Rescue personnel. She was pronounced dead at the scene, POPD says in a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist and passenger were traveling southbound on Bethel Rd. SE when a northbound truck turned left in front of them. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the collision and collided with the truck. The male driver of the truck was released from the scene.

The Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation.