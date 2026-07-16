WSP: PO man arrested following child exploitation investigation

The Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force arrested a Port Orchard man June 25 following an undercover child exploitation and child sex trafficking investigation.

In May, Michael A. Rees, 34, engaged in online communications with undercover MECTF detectives. During the conversations, Rees allegedly expressed a desire to meet with a mother and her juvenile daughter for the purpose of impregnating the juvenile, a WSP news release says. In exchange, he was going to pay the mother a total of $1,000.

On June 25, Rees arranged to meet who he believed to be the mother and her daughter at a Tacoma hotel to have sex with the child. As Rees entered the hotel, he was arrested by MECTF detectives and Special Agents with the FBI, per the release.

“This case demonstrates the troubling necessity for our undercover efforts and highlights some of the most destructive environments we encounter in law enforcement,” said WSP chief John R. Batiste. “I am grateful for the men and women of this unit, along with our partner agencies, whose personal courage, professional expertise, and unwavering determination help protect the children of our state in an often-dangerous world.”

Following his arrest, Rees was booked into Pierce County Jail on the following charges: attempted rape of a child in the second degree, attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, per WSP.

Bail has been set at $250,000.