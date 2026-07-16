Fishline to begin farming 2-acre plot at historic Petersen Farm

Fishline, a local human services organization that operates a food bank in Poulsbo, has signed a lease to begin farming a two-acre plot at the historic Petersen Farm in Clear Creek Valley. The project will turn a portion of recently preserved farmland into a source of fresh, locally grown food for those experiencing food insecurity. The new Fishline Farm is the first tenant since Great Peninsula Conservancy acquired the 142-acre property in January 2025.

Petersen Farm’s roots run deep in the Clear Creek valley. The property includes parts of the original homesteads of the Levin and Holm families, who settled the area in the 1880’s, a news release says. Gerald and Dorothy Petersen bought what was known then as Meadowlark Farm in 1948 and continued to run its dairy operations before shifting to grass-fed beef cattle in 1970. With a strong desire to preserve the farm’s legacy, Gerald included in his will his wish that the land remain a working farm.

GPC first placed an agricultural conservation easement on the farm’s core acreage in 2014, and in 2025, formed Kitsap Conservation Lands, LLC as a separate legal entity to purchase the farm and develop an affordable farm lease program to support beginning and underserved farmers and our local food system. “Partnering with a local food bank in growing food for the community is the exact sort of thing that we are hoping to do in reactivating this farm,” said Monica Montgomery, conservation project manager at GPC.

“Growing food locally is about far more than produce—it’s about building resilience, strengthening community connections, and ensuring our neighbors have access to healthy, nutritious food close to home,” said Charlie Thompson, executive director of Fishline. “We’ve seen what’s possible through the incredible success of the Swank Grow & Share Garden, and as food insecurity continues to rise, expanding our ability to grow food locally is a natural next step in our commitment to the community.”

To help guide the future of the Petersen Farm property, Fishline has established a dedicated task force made up of board members, staff, volunteers, agricultural experts, and community stakeholders (such as individuals from Kitsap Conservation District and Washington State University (WSU) Kitsap Extension Program). This group will evaluate opportunities for sustainable food production, educational programming, volunteer engagement, and community partnerships, while ensuring the land is stewarded responsibly and strategically, per the release.

“The opportunity to cultivate two acres at Petersen Farm represents a natural evolution of our investment in local food systems,” Thompson added. “By bringing together diverse voices and expertise through the task force, we can thoughtfully explore how this land can best serve our mission and help meet the growing needs of our community for years to come.”

Kitsap Farmland Preservation Coalition first identified Petersen Farm as a priority for protection in 2023. When the property was listed for sale in 2022, GPC began working with a coalition of partners and funders to protect and revitalize it.

“A partnership with Fishline is one piece of the larger vision for Petersen Farm,” explains Montgomery. “GPC and our partners are developing a farm lease program that will support beginning and underserved farmers with access to affordable farmland and shared agricultural infrastructure, with a public application process expected in the future.”