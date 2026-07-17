SK intersection closed through October for corridor improvements

Chase Road SE in Port Orchard will be closed at the intersection with SE Lund Avenue Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October, as construction crews begin phase 2 of the corridor improvement project, a Kitsap County news release says.

Outside of work hours, the roadway will reopen to traffic. Alternate routes will be available during closure hours.

The SE Lund Avenue Corridor Improvements Project includes constructing a new roundabout at Chase Road, adding sidewalks and bicycle lanes, improving drainage, and upgrading roadway infrastructure, per the release.

Phase 1 of the corridor improvements included the construction of a roundabout at the Harris Road intersection and sidewalks and bike lanes on each side of the roadway to Chase Road. Phase 3, which is currently in design, will construct a roundabout at the Hoover Road intersection, connecting to the phase 1 improvements. Construction is slated to begin in 2027.

Phase 4 will involve constructing sidewalks and bike lanes extending from the phase 3 enhancements up to the Jackson Avenue intersection, along with implementing stormwater mitigation measures. Construction is expected to begin in 2028.