Suquamish home destroyed by fire, residents displaced

A Suquamish home was destroyed July 16 in a fire that is believed to have started on an attached deck, per North Kitsap Fire & Rescue. Both residents and their dog escaped safely and there were no injuries to firefighters, but the family’s cat perished. The home is uninhabitable and the couple has been displaced.

NKF&R, Poulsbo Fire Department and Bainbridge Island Fire Department crews were dispatched to the two-story home near Totten Road at 8:17 p.m. A resident was alerted when a window facing the back deck broke as flames entered the house. Both occupants evacuated and called 911, reporting that the fire had started on the deck and was already spreading into the living room. A Suquamish Police Department officer arrived at 8:22 p.m. and reported the home engulfed in flames, a news release says.

An NKF&R engine arrived several minutes later to find the home involved with fire on all four sides, with additional units from all three departments arriving shortly after. Conditions on arrival did not allow interior entry, and crews fought the fire from the outside. There are no hydrants in the immediate area, so firefighters relied on the water carried aboard the responding engines while requesting tender trucks to shuttle more to the scene. Crews knocked the fire down roughly an hour after arrival, allowing them to get inside and complete a primary search. Firefighters stayed on scene for several more hours extinguishing remaining hot spots. Sixteen units responded in total, NKF&R says.

An investigator from the Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene, and the cause remains under investigation.

Officials urge residents to keep decks and the space under them clear of stored combustibles, and to evacuate and call 911 at the first sign of fire. NKF&R offers free home safety surveys and installs smoke alarms for district residents. To schedule, call (360) 297-3619 or email white@nkfr.org.