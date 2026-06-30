Suquamish, Navy agree to honor treaty rights during shipyard work

Surrounded by leaders from both the U.S. Navy and the Suquamish Tribe, Brendan Rogers, Assistant Secretary of the Navy – Energy, Installations and Environment, and Tribal Council Chairman Leonard Forsman sign the Memorandum of Agreement June 27.

The Suquamish Tribe and the United States Navy commemorated the signing of an agreement June 27 that recognizes and addresses impacts to the tribe’s treaty-reserved fishing rights in Sinclair Inlet resulting from a major construction project at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.

The agreement follows years of extensive government-to-government consultation and negotiations regarding the Navy’s planned 12-year modernization project at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. The project includes the construction of new dry dock infrastructure to accommodate larger aircraft carriers and seismic upgrades throughout the facility.

Construction activities associated with the project will significantly impact the tribe’s access to treaty-reserved fishing grounds in Sinclair Inlet, with portions of the area becoming inaccessible during the construction period, a news release says. To address these impacts, the Navy agreed to a comprehensive mitigation package recognizing the effects of the project on the tribe, its members, treaty-reserved rights, trust resources, and cultural practices.

Under the agreement, the Navy will provide the Suquamish Tribe with funding to compensate tribal fishers and members for the loss of access to Sinclair Inlet for fishing and cultural purposes. In addition, the Navy will contribute funding for infrastructure, operations, and educational program improvements at the Gorst Creek Salmon Facility; support the construction of a shellfish hatchery; and assist the tribe in reacquiring fractionated trust allotments at Doe-Keg-Wats, an ancestral village and site of profound cultural and ecological significance to the Suquamish people, the release says.

“Reaching this agreement has been a long and challenging journey for the Suquamish Tribe. Since the establishment of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 1891, naval activities have impacted our people, our lands, and our waters. For generations, those impacts were often overlooked and inadequately addressed. This agreement reflects years of government-to-government engagement, relationship-building, and hard work by both the Navy and the Tribe,” said Suquamish Chairman Leonard Forsman. “While this agreement cannot erase the injustices of the past, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between the Navy and the Suquamish Tribe, one grounded in mutual respect, meaningful consultation, and a shared commitment to coexistence. It demonstrates that we can ensure the Navy’s vital mission to defend our nation and honor and uphold treaty rights for future generations.”

“This Memorandum of Agreement is a testament to what is possible when we lead with respect for sovereignty and mutual honor,” said Brendan Rogers, Assistant Secretary of the Navy – Energy, Installations and Environment. “It addresses critical waterfront readiness needs, providing the essential infrastructure required to support our hardworking Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civilians. The trust we have built today is the true foundation of this partnership.”