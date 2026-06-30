New KMS principal named after Dysart resigns

North Kitsap School District has announced the appointment of Emily Thatcher as the new principal of Kingston Middle School, effective July 1.

Thatcher replaces Adam Dysart, who has resigned and is relocating out of state after serving as KMS principal since 2023. “Thank you for three great years together building community, growing our scholars’ depth of knowledge and capacity to think critically, as well as the honest feedback that allowed me to grow as a leader,” Dysart said in an announcement to KMS families.

Since joining NKSD in 2021, Thatcher has served as assistant principal at both Kingston High School and KMS. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Central Washington University and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University. Prior to joining NKSD, she served in both teaching and administrative leadership roles in the Bremerton and Bethel School Districts, a news release says.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve a school community I care deeply about,” Thatcher said. “I look forward to building on the exemplary foundation our staff have created at Kingston Middle School and partnering with our community to support every student’s success.”

“Emily has built strong relationships throughout the Kingston community and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to students, staff, and families,” said superintendent Rachel Davenport. “She understands the strengths of Kingston Middle School, cares deeply about its continued growth and success, and is dedicated to ensuring every student feels supported, connected, and valued.”