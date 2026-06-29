Change of Value Notices being mailed to some Kitsap taxpayers

Change of Value Notices are being mailed to 27,172 property taxpayers throughout Kitsap County, or approximately 25% of the county’s total parcels. Most of this year’s notices are for properties located in the scheduled inspection area (area 4), unincorporated Port Orchard.

Property values may increase or decrease based on real estate market conditions, property improvements, and other factors. While the current market is largely flat, individual properties may still see changes in the assessed value. If you do not receive a notice, your value is not changing, a county news release says.

The assessor is required by state law to appraise property at 100% of market value (RCW 84.40.030). These notices are determined based upon property values as of Jan. 1, 2026, and will be used when calculating property tax obligations payable in 2027.

Property owners who disagree with their assessed values have until Aug. 31 to file an appeal with the Kitsap County Board of Equalization. If you do not receive a notice, you may still have the right to appeal.

For more information, visit kitsap.gov/assessor