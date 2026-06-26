Fairgrounds’ Gordon Field 1 undergoing turf replacement

Gordon Field 1 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds will be closed through early August for turf replacement.

Kitsap County Fairgrounds’ Gordon Field 1 is expected to be closed through early August as Kitsap County Parks has begun construction on replacing the synthetic turf on the field.

Every year, Gordon Field serves thousands of athletes, families, volunteers, and spectators through youth sports, school activities, recreational leagues, tournaments, and community events, with more than 1,320 hours of field use between June 2025 and June 2026 alone, a county news release says.

The county says the new synthetic turf will improve durability while reducing maintenance needs and costs. The project will eliminate the use of crumb rubber infill, and the existing synthetic turf will be removed and recycled.

“As one of Kitsap County’s most used athletic facilities, the existing synthetic turf has reached the end of its expected service life and is being replaced to maintain a safe, reliable, and quality playing surface,” per the release. “This Capital Improvement Program investment will help preserve an important community asset, ensuring local sports organizations, schools, and community groups continue to have access to a high-quality venue for practices, games, and other community activities.”

During construction, visitors may notice equipment entering and leaving the site, and parking may be temporarily reduced due to equipment staging. Other park amenities will remain open unless otherwise posted, per the county.

The anticipated project cost is $827,366 and is funded by Real Estate Excise Taxes (REET), which is one of Parks’ primary funding sources for capital projects.

This project is separate from the Gordon Park Master Plan, which focuses on the long-term vision for future park improvements. Updates related to the Master Plan will be shared as that planning process continues, the county says.