Longtime educator hired as new Pearson principal

North Kitsap School District has announced that longtime educator Tim Garrison has been selected as the next principal of Hilder Pearson Elementary School. He will begin his new role July 1.

Garrison succeeds Craig Frick, who will be transitioning to a new role with NKSD’s facilities and capital projects team, a news release says.

Bringing nearly three decades of educational experience in North Kitsap, Garrison currently teaches fifth grade at Vinland Elementary School, where he has served since 2021. Prior to returning to the classroom, Garrison held several leadership roles within North Kitsap School District, including principal of Poulsbo Elementary School, interim principal at Pearson, director of elementary schools, curriculum and instruction, and special education director, per the release.

“I am excited to return to Pearson Elementary and step back into a building leadership role,” said Garrison. “My time in the classroom over the past five years strengthened my understanding of what students, families, and educators need to be successful and reinforced the importance of strong relationships throughout a school community. I look forward to being deeply engaged in the Pearson community and working alongside staff and families to help every student succeed.”

Garrison earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Washington State University and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from California State University Dominguez Hills. He also holds Washington administrator and superintendent certifications.

“Tim understands our schools, our community, and the importance of creating an environment where students and staff can thrive,” said superintendent Rachel Davenport. “His experience, leadership, and commitment to building strong relationships make him an outstanding choice to lead Pearson Elementary.”