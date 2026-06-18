Human remains discovered at Port Orchard construction site

Human remains were reportedly discovered in Port Orchard June 16 by construction workers at a local site, the PO Police Department announced on its Facebook page.

Officers and detectives responded to initiate the investigation. With the assistance of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and Kitsap County Search and Rescue Team and K9s, an extensive search of the area was conducted and the remains were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to the public, per POPD.