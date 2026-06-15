Nominations begin for the Best of NK, CK, SK

It’s time to nominate your favorite people, businesses, organizations, and local places online for the Best of North, Central and South Kitsap.

Nominations are live June 15 through June 28. Readers can nominate their favorites in a variety of categories. You may nominate and vote once per day in each category.

The top 5 in each category will then be voted on from July 13 to July 28 to determine the winners in each category. Results will be published in a special section inserted in the North Kitsap Herald, Port Orchard Independent and Central Kitsap Reporter on Sept. 25.

Thank you to our readers for taking time to recognize your favorite businesses and organizations by participating, and best of luck to those being nominated!

Links to the Best of contests in Kitsap County:

Best of North Kitsap

Best of South Kitsap

Best of Central Kitsap

Go here to make your nominations for the Best of Bainbridge Island:

Best of Bainbridge Island