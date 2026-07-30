SKSD putting 3-year, $72.6 million capital levy on November ballot

The South Kitsap School District Board of Directors approved July 29 to put a three-year, $72.6 million capital levy measure on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The measure, which will require over 50% approval to pass, would support safety/security upgrades, technology for learning and campus improvements, per SKSD documents. The estimated levy rate per $1,000 of assessed value would be $1.50 for each year 2027-2029. That means residents with a $500,000 home would pay $756 per year or $63 per month.

Campus improvements for school/community use include South Kitsap High School’s theater renovation, such as lighting, seating, carpet, paint, acoustics and sound system. Other upgrades would include SKHS gymnasium bleacher replacement, SKHS tennis court resurfacing with added pickleball capability, synthetic turf for SKHS baseball/softball fields and for the fields at Marcus Whitman Middle School, and improved parking access at Marcus Whitman, documents state.

For safety/security, improvements would consist of security cameras being added to elementary schools, intercom systems added/upgraded for campus and emergency communications, bus radio system upgrades and updating access control doors at school entrances, per documents. Additionally, improvements for school parking, student drop-off, and bus access at Burley Glenwood Elementary and East Port Orchard Elementary would be included.

Technology for learning upgrades would include Chromebook devices for instruction and required testing, instructional technology, document cameras and classroom displays, along with infrastructure to support connectivity and protect data privacy.