New Kingston nonprofit fundraising for facility to serve local teens

K-Town Teens, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for teens in Kingston, is working toward opening a facility in our area. Shawn Humphreys, a long-time resident of Kingston, had the idea for K-Town Teens in October of 2025 and started work toward creating an organization that gives local teens a place to go and something to do in our community. The inspiration came from many sources, including Humphreys’ experiences as both a single mother and foster parent, and as a teen who grew up in the Kingston community.

Since October, Humphreys has gathered a board of directors and partnered with several other organizations, including the Suquamish Tribe, to create K-Town Teens and begin to plan programs that will benefit the teens in the community. One of the last steps they are pursuing is creating a permanent space for their organization and getting the funds needed to operate the facility and programs, including a large fundraiser held at Mike Wallace Park July 25. The goal is to raise enough money for 3-4 months of operating costs in the facility where they will have after-school and summer programs that include music lessons, an organic garden, cooking classes, and more, all taught by volunteers in the community. “We need a space,” Humphreys said, “we have everything else.”

Humphreys explained that K-Town Teens is about providing the resources to the kids who need it, noting that she often saw students walk from Kingston High School to downtown with nothing to do except get in trouble. She said the nonprofit is aiming to prevent that by giving teens a “space to be themselves,” and providing them with stable adult mentorships.

When asked about K-Town Teens, Humphreys spoke about three key components: mentorship, belonging, and community, which she said the programs and facility will be built around. The organization is focused on creating connections within the community that will build teens’ abilities and offer them leadership opportunities, as well as giving them a dedicated safe space that will eventually provide local families with resources and training to help support their teens.

If you are interested in learning about how to donate, volunteer with K-Town Teens, or how your teen can become involved, there is information available on their website at ktownteens.org.