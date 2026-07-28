FBI tips on how to respond to an active shooter

The chance you will find yourself in an active shooter situation at a shopping center, movie theater or church is low. Still, it’s wise to prepare for the unthinkable, say law enforcement officials. The FBI offers the following tips on how to respond if you suddenly hear gunshots ring out nearby.

“Run, Hide, Fight” is the motto the federal agency wants civilians to keep in mind during such an event.

Run

Once the incident begins, individuals are advised to quickly and cautiously evacuate in a direction away from the attacker. Don’t hesitate. Seconds matter. Leave your belongings behind and don’t stop until you have reached a safe location.

Hide

If there is no safe escape route available, find a good hiding place. Once inside it, lock and barricade the door. Silence cell phones and voices. Prepare a defense plan.

Fight

Fight only as a last resort, says the FBI. Use available objects as improvised weapons, such as a fire extinguisher, rock or bottle. In plotting to overtake the shooter, the agency advises citizens use teamwork and surprise, as a coordinated ambush can incapacitate an attacker. For example, where three citizens plan to overtake the shooter, each should take on a task – one person is to go for the weapon, the next is to go for arms, and the other is to go for the shooter’s head. Since you are fighting for your life, don’t fight fair. Have a plan to defend yourself.

Calling 911

During such an emergency, the information to provide to the 911 operator includes location and description of the shooter, number and type of weapons involved and number of potential victims.

Injuries

If others are injured, the FBI advises that you assist the wounded as it is critical to stop severe bleeding. A victim can die of uncontrolled bleeding within five minutes or less. Apply pressure or a tourniquet to control severe bleeding until medical crews take over.

Once law enforcement arrives on the scene, citizens are to: remain calm and follow instructions; drop items in your hands (e.g., bags, jackets); raise hands and spread fingers; keep hands visible at all times; and avoid quick movements toward officers, such as holding on to them for safety.

These tips come from the FBI’s Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness course, which is designed to give individuals the knowledge and skills necessary to survive an active shooter incident. The training combines lessons learned from years of research into active shooter incidents, according to the FBI.

State incidents

There has been a sharp decline in the number of active shooter incidents in the United States, per the FBI.

In 2024, there were 24 active shooter incidents in the United States, a 50% decrease from 2023, the FBI’s latest active shooter report says. There were 106 casualties (23 killed and 83 wounded), a 57% drop from 2023.

The most common location of such incidents is “open spaces,” or areas accessible to the public. Examples include public streets, parking lots or parks. The next most frequent areas were workplaces and schools.

The FBI defines an “active shooter” as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.

In 2024, Washington state experienced one such incident, per the FBI. On Sept. 2, a male shooter, 44, armed with a handgun, began shooting people in vehicles on Interstate 5 in Seattle. Six people were wounded.

In 2023, there were 4 incidents in the state, per the federal agency.

– In January, a male shooter, 32, armed with a handgun, began shooting people at various locations in Renton and SeaTac. One person was killed; two people were wounded.

– Also in January, a 21-year-old male, armed with a handgun, began shooting people inside a Circle K convenience store in Yakima. Three people were killed.

– In June, a male shooter, 26, armed with a handgun, began shooting people at the Gorge Amphitheater campground in Quincy. Two people were killed; three people were wounded.

– In December, a 28-year-old male, armed with a handgun, began shooting occupied vehicles at various locations in Federal Way. One person was wounded.