Stage one outdoor burn ban in Kitsap goes into effect June 22

A stage one outdoor burn ban goes into effect at 8 a.m. June 22 in Kitsap County, the fire marshal’s office announced June 16.

The outdoor ban means all burn permits are suspended, and only cooking and small recreational fires are allowed. Recreational fires must be three feet or less in diameter, made of charcoal or firewood, at least 25 feet from structures or combustibles and attended by an adult with water or a shovel on hand, per the fire marshal’s office.

Fires must be fully extinguished — soaked and cool to the touch — before being left unattended. No permit is required for recreational fires.

This ban is coordinated with Mason, Pierce, and King counties and will remain in place until seasonal rain returns.