Fans enjoy USA’s World Cup win at Quincy Square’s first watch party

Bremerton native Mike Herrera of MxPx performs at Quincy Square’s Fan Zone June 12 before the World Cup match between USA and Paraguay.

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Superfan Shaun Wilson is all decked out in USA gear at Quincy Square’s Fan Zone in Bremerton June 12.

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Fans cheer on the USA’s opening World Cup win over Paraguay June 12 at Quincy Square’s Fan Zone in Bremerton.

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Bremerton’s Quincy Square hosted its first FIFA World Cup Fan Zone watch party June 12, where a crowd of about 1,500 people watched the USA win its first match 4-1 against Paraguay on a 20-foot LED screen.

The event also featured a performance from Bremerton’s own Mike Herrera of MxPx.

Superfans were decked out in gear, such as Shaun Wilson, who dressed in a United States-themed macho outfit to showcase his fandom and support.

“I show up to Sounders games in goofy stuff,” Wilson said. “What was the most obnoxious American [stuff] I could find?”

In the early portion of the match, Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla gave the United States an early lead after scoring an own goal, sending the Fan Zone into a frenzy.

The Americans eventually got out to a 3-0 lead by halftime. Former Seattle Sounders player Kelyn Rowe got the crowd amped up and excited again with chants of “USA! USA!” ringing through Quincy Square.

The United States would prove to be victorious in the end with a last-minute goal from Giovanni Reyna in the 90th minute, giving the Americans a 4-1 win in their first World Cup match.

The watch parties will continue frequently at Quincy Square through the duration of the tournament, including June 19 at noon for the USA vs. Australia match at noon in Seattle. That day’s event will also feature a Juneteenth Block Party, which will include live performances and vendors.

For a complete look at the Fan Zone schedule, visit downtownbremerton.org/events/bremerton-fan-zones