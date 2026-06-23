SK childcare worker arrested for alleged child pornography possession

The man was arrested June 17 in Port Orchard following a search warrant for the alleged possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A 28-year-old man who works for Innovation Learning, which provides before and after-school childcare programs for the South Kitsap School District, was arrested June 17 in Port Orchard following a search warrant served by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office relating to the alleged possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

KCSO says in a Facebook post that detectives learned of suspect Khalif Bass Todd’s employment earlier in the week, and due to safety concerns regarding his position, the warrant was executed at the earliest possible opportunity. Detectives seized multiple items of evidence during the service of the warrant, and the arrest was made without incident, per KCSO.

At this time, KCSO says there is no indication that any children enrolled in the childcare program were victims. The investigation remains ongoing.

On June 18, Todd was arraigned in Kitsap County Superior Court and pled not guilty on three charges of possessing sexually explicit content of a minor under 13 years old. He was released under the stipulation that he is not allowed to return to the school he worked at and was ordered not to come into contact with any children or play areas.

Todd is scheduled to appear in court again in August.