Stage II burn ban goes into effect Aug. 5 in Kitsap

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Kitsap County Fire Chiefs’ Association, announced that a stage II outdoor burn ban will be in effect throughout all of Kitsap County beginning Aug. 5.

“Local fire danger continues to increase due to warm, dry weather with no significant rainfall predicted in the near future. Officials are imposing the ban in an effort to limit sources of wildfire ignition to the greatest extent possible and urge the public to exercise extreme caution with all outdoor activities,” a news release says.

Under a stage II outdoor burn ban, outdoor burning permits are temporarily suspended and no outdoor burning of any kind – including recreational and virtually all other open-flamed fires is prohibited.

The following is prohibited under a stage II burn ban:

Any outdoor burning.

Any burning that requires a permit.

Recreational fires.

Cooking fires.

Yard debris, weed removal, agricultural fires.

Charcoal fires.

The following is allowed under a stage II burn ban:

Propane or other gas-fueled grill or cooking appliance, fire table, fireplace, heater or light source.

Self-contained wood pellet grills and cooking devices.

Charcoal grill or cooking device located on a concrete surface extending at least three feet from the edge of the appliance on all sides.

Officials hope that the stage 2 burn ban will limit potential incidents in Kitsap County. The ban will remain in place until significant and sustained rainfall improves conditions, per the release.

For more information on outdoor burning and local restrictions, contact your local fire agency. Violation of a ban on outdoor burning may subject property owners and responsible parties to citations and civil penalties including the cost of fire suppression.