Bremerton racetrack construction could start in 2027

The Port of Bremerton Commissioners approved a lease extension with Circuit of the Northwest July 28 for one year to allow the organization more time to secure funding for a future motorsports racetrack at the port’s Industrial Park, which also includes a wide range of facilities and amenities.

During the port’s previous meeting July 14, Joel Cohen, owner and COO of CNW and the Joel Cohen Group LLC, said the design of the over $300 million project is nearly complete, with private investors slated to be confirmed in August. Cohen said the extension was needed to secure funding commitments, which include a new market study and permitting. If all goes to plan, construction could start in early 2027 with a completion date estimated by summer of 2029.

This is now the sixth lease extension the port has approved for this project, which has grown in scope over the years. The original lease was approved in 2011.

Designs of the project showcase the road course along with a motocross track, a 20,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 10,000-seat outdoor theater, a community flex space with capacity for 4,000 people, a hospitality village, a clubhouse and grandstands. Hotels, condominiums and corporate suites would also be included.

CNW has developed a plan that integrates both public and private uses, with projected economic impacts over a 30-year period of approximately $3.5 billion and 975 jobs, port documents state.

Cohen said traffic concerns are a high priority for the project, with two traffic studies underway, adding that events would likely be slated on weekends. CNW will work with Kitsap Transit and the state Department of Transportation on potential traffic solutions.