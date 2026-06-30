PO Councilmember allegedly tenders oral resignation

Port Orchard City Councilmember Heidi Fenton allegedly tendered her oral resignation June 16, a June 19 statement from the city council says.

“Although the councilmember later expressed regret regarding that resignation, it became effective by operation of law upon being made,” the statement says. “The council further notes that the former councilmember made this choice when faced with the possibility of an investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct levied against her related to her alcohol use. To be clear, these allegations had not yet been adjudicated, and the council had not reached any conclusions regarding their validity at the time she chose to resign.”

Fenton has served as a Port Orchard City Councilmember since being elected in 2021.

The council is now looking to fill the vacant position 5 seat. A replacement will be appointed by the council and will serve through 2027. To be considered, applicants must be residents and registered voters of the City of Port Orchard. Applications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. July 9. Council has tentatively scheduled July 14 for applicant interviews.