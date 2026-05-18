5 Kitsap fastpitch teams advance to state

Viking Charizma Fake winds up a pitch in a 10-8 loss to Port Angeles in the 2026 District 3 2A Fastpitch Championship May 16 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Buccaneer Summer Moore prepares to throw a pitch in a 10-9 win over Olympic May 15 in the second round of the 2026 District 3 2A Fastpitch Tournament at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

The Kingston Buccaneers celebrate Auri Sullivan’s walk-off home run in a 10-9 win over Olympic May 15 in the second round of the 2026 District 3 2A Fastpitch Tournament at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

The North Kitsap Vikings cheer on Rachel Shigley as she approaches home plate after her third home run of the game in a 10-8 loss to Port Angeles in the 2026 District 3 2A Fastpitch Championship May 16 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Five Kitsap County fastpitch teams have qualified for state following impressive showings at districts.

In 2A, North Kitsap, Kingston and Olympic are moving on to state, while Central Kitsap qualified in 3A and Klahowya advanced in 1A. No. 3 seed NK (17-5), which missed out on state last season, came closest to securing a district championship, falling in the title game to No. 1 seed Port Angeles 10-8.

NK will be the No. 9 seed at state and will open up against No. 8 seed Burlington-Edison at 11 a.m. May 22 at Carlton Park in Selah.

No. 4 seed Kingston beat North Mason in an elimination game 10-6 to advance to state, while No. 5 seed Olympic handled No. 2 seed Fife 17-2 to earn a state bid. The Bucs qualified for state for the third year in a row and the Trojans have now made it the last four years.

Kingston (15-6) will be the No. 13 seed at state and will play against No. 4 seed Deer Park at 11 a.m. May 22 in Selah. Olympic (13-9) will be the No. 15 seed at state and will face No. 2 seed W.F. West at 9 a.m. May 22 in Selah.

In 3A, No. 1 seed CK (18-4) advanced to state with an 8-5 win over Enumclaw before falling in the semifinals to Timberline 19-2. The Cougars will be the No. 9 seed at state and will play No. 8 seed Inglemoor at 11 a.m. May 22 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

In 1A, No. 3 seed Klahowya (11-12) is moving on to state after winning an elimination game against No. 2 seed Cascade Christian 4-3. The Eagles will be the No. 9 seed at state and will play a loser-out game against No. 8 seed Royal at 3 p.m. May 21 at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

2A district title game

Charizma Fake earned the start on the mound for the Vikings against PA in the district championship.

Viking Rachel Shigley belted a three-run home run in the top of the first inning, giving NK an early 3-0 lead.

PA responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, tying the game back up at three apiece. In the bottom of the second, PA added three more runs, giving the Roughriders a 6-3 lead entering the top of the third. In the bottom of the third, PA rattled off a two-run home run, getting out to a five-run lead over NK.

Shigley hit a home run in the top of the fifth, giving her four RBI’s in the game. Viking Olivia Lane was later robbed of a home run, keeping NK behind at 8-5.

PA added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on another run, getting their lead out to five once again.

NK didn’t give up. Shigley hit her third home run of the game, a three-run shot, cutting NK’s deficit to two at 10-8. The Vikings attempted to rally in the seventh inning, but came up short in the end.

“I’m just super proud of our girls hitting the ball well,” NK head coach Clay Blackwood said. “And, you know, some small things we need to dial in [in preparation for state].”

Kingston vs. Olympic thriller

The Bucs beat the Trojans 10-9 in extra innings via a walk-off two-run home run by freshman Auri Sullivan in the second round of districts.

“I think for Kingston, districts in the past have been an exception to the rule, and now districts are expected,” Kingston head coach Brenda George said. “Our team is really stronger than ever. Like we told them when they came off the field, they never gave up.”

The Kingston bats got going early, tallying three runs in the top of the first and getting out to an early 3-0 lead. The Bucs added to their lead after right fielder Peyton Miller scored on a dropped third strike.

Nonetheless, the Trojans got on the board after right fielder Paige Pruitt grounded out into a fielder’s choice, giving the Trojans their second run of the game in the top of the sixth, where the game really began to take a turn for the Trojans.

The game was tied at 6 going into extra innings.

Kingston pitcher Summer Moore gave up two runs in the top of the eighth, giving Olympic an 8-6 lead. The Bucs crawled back after Neveah Sullivan doubled on a line drive to left field, and Abi Goller followed that up with an RBI single. Kingston tied the game back up at eight apiece after Morgan Zimmer hit an RBI double on a line drive to left field, but couldn’t tack on any more runs, sending the game to a ninth inning.

After Olympic scored a run to take the lead in the top of the ninth, Kingston answered the call in the bottom half of the inning. Sullivan hit a two-run home run after Lilian Hyde was placed on second after she hit a ball that went sailing past the foul line on the left side of the field, sealing the win in dramatic fashion for the Bucs.