Declining enrollment forces NKSD to look at different school models

North Kitsap School District is developing a 20-year-long-range facilities plan to guide how to care for school buildings and support student learning. The work builds on nearly two years of study and recommendations from the Facilities Advisory Committee, in partnership with the school board, district staff, and facilities experts.

The district says the work is needed as enrollment has declined over the past decade and is expected to remain flat or continue to decline. Other considerations include: fewer students across more buildings can impact the range of courses, programs, and opportunities available to students; many school buildings are aging and require ongoing maintenance or replacement; and property tax concerns, per the NKSD website.

The school board is reviewing a potential direction for the long-range plan. No final decisions have been made, and community input is encouraged to help refine the next steps. The potential direction includes: Maintaining six elementary schools, with adjustments to attendance areas; Exploring a combined 6–12 school model in Kingston to support community schools, and access to courses and programs as enrollment declines; and continuing to invest in facilities through a balance of maintaining existing buildings and replacing them when it is more cost-effective, the district says.

Some decisions, including the future of Hilder Pearson Elementary, will require action soon. Options under consideration include continued investment at the current site, replacement of the building, or use of an alternative location such as the former Breidablik Elementary site, per NKSD.

The school board will use this input, along with enrollment, facility, and financial data, to refine the long-range plan before making final decisions.

“This community feedback is one step in a broader process. As options are further developed, there will be additional opportunities for input,” NKSD’s website says.

The district has released a survey for community input regarding priorities and trade-offs to address the next steps in the process. The survey, which is open through June 3, takes about 5-7 minutes to complete and can be accessed at nkschools.org/facilitiesplan