New EMT program expected to launch in fall at Olympic College

Olympic College has launched a new one-quarter Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, creating a new pathway for students seeking careers in healthcare and emergency response. The program recently received final approval from the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities and is now recruiting students for the inaugural Fall 2026 cohort.

The new EMT program is designed to help meet growing local workforce needs and expand access to healthcare training opportunities in Kitsap and Mason Counties. The expansion is supported by Kitsap County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and helps address a regional training gap created by the discontinuation of Kitsap County’s Community EMS course, a news release says.

“The launch of Olympic College’s EMT program represents an important step forward in strengthening the healthcare safety net across our region,” said Olympic College Dean of Nursing & Allied Health Dr. Alecia Nye. “By preparing emergency medical responders locally, we are helping ensure that Kitsap and Mason Counties and surrounding communities have access to highly skilled professionals when and where they are needed most.”

The EMT program is the first academic program approved under Phase 2 of the Olympic College’s Healthcare Expansion Project, a broader initiative focused on increasing healthcare education opportunities and strengthening the local healthcare workforce pipeline. Phase 2 also includes proposals for programs in Paramedic, Dental Hygiene, Dental Assisting and Respiratory Therapy.

The program launch was made possible, in part, by donations from Peter and Marty Braun, and the Poulsbo Rotary Club, which combined contributed $170,000.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our community partners, whose support made the launch of this EMT program possible,” expressed Olympic College interim president Joan Hanten. “These investments not only expand access to critical healthcare training, but also strengthen the pipeline of skilled emergency responders serving Kitsap County and beyond.”