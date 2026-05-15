NK eliminated at districts after making state title game last year

Vikings Nolan Bond and Akiles Lopez look to possess the ball during a 1-0 NK home loss to Clover Park in the 2026 District 3 2A Boys Soccer Tournament May 14.

After making it all the way to the 2A state championship last season, North Kitsap’s boys soccer team’s season ended in disappointment as the No. 6-seeded Vikings failed to qualify for state after losing a district elimination match at home to No. 7 seed Clover Park 1-0 May 14.

The Vikings went 1-2 at districts, winning their opening match 2-0 against North Mason before falling to Port Angeles 2-0 in the quarterfinals. NK had eight seniors on the roster this year, all of whom played their last game for the Vikings.

“You know, it’s really tough on these seniors who’ve been in this program,” NK head coach Greg St. Peter said. “The last three years were stellar and what a great experience, the best years of this program… to lose those guys, you know, that’s really where my heart goes right now.”

Clover Park got on the board early despite NK tallying more shots on net and controlling the ball for a majority of the first 15 minutes of the match.

NK forward Akiles Lopez was tripped, giving the Timberwolves their first yellow card of the half and setting the Vikings up for a free kick. North Kitsap managed to tally a barrage of shots on net after a subsequent corner kick, but couldn’t get one to find the back of the net.

The Viking offense struggled to tally any additional shots on goal, but still outshot the Timberwolves 6-4 by the 8:20 mark in the first half, totaling seven by halftime.

NK tallied three corner kicks in Clover Park’s territory by the end of the first half, but could not get a high-quality opportunity to put a goal in the back of the net, largely due to the stout Timberwolf defense.

“I think we definitely hit a rhythm after we took a break [during halftime],” NK forward Ethan Peck said. “We kind of went over what we wanted to do, and we had some chances.”

NK was once again keeping the ball in Clover Park territory, attempting to generate shots on goal and overall controlling possession of the ball. Peck and company were able to drive the ball in close for a score, but could not convert the opportunity into a shot attempt, a recurring theme throughout the match.

Clover Park ambushed Viking goalie Jace Pickard with 13 minutes remaining in the game, but Pickard held strong, not letting a shot on net get past him.

A penalty was called on the Timberwolves, setting NK defenseman Bryan Montes De Oca up with a free kick, the best scoring opportunity NK had received so far in the half. A corner kick from Peck went sailing over the net with six minutes remaining in the match, limiting the Vikings’ chances for a comeback.

Despite not coming away with a win to extend their season, St. Peter cautioned his team to take the loss as an ‘opportunity’ with all the adversity NK had been experiencing.

“I just told this group, we were already kind of behind with where we wanted to be in terms of depth, and the injuries we had on top of that,” St. Peter said. “They didn’t give up, they just kept going.”

Other Kitsap soccer scores

No. 1-seed Bainbridge qualified for state after advancing to the West Central District 3 2A championship match following a win against No. 4-seed Franklin Pierce 4-1 at home May 14. The Spartans will play No. 2 seed Fife in the title match at home May 16 at 3 p.m.

No. 10-seed Bremerton was eliminated in the first round of districts 2-1 to Clover Park, as was No. 12-seed Olympic, which fell 5-1 to No. 5 seed Steilacoom.

In 3A, No. 6-seed Central Kitsap will play in an elimination match at districts against No. 4-seed Decatur May 16 at 11 a.m. at Mount Tahoma High School. The winner qualifies for state. The Cougars have gone 1-1 at districts so far, losing their opening match to No. 11-seed Enumclaw 2-1 and then beating No. 9-seed Kent Meridian 4-1.

In 1A, No. 6-seed Klahowya was eliminated in the first round of districts after losing 2-0 to No. 3-seed Bellevue Christian.