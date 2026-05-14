PO approves development agreement for McCormick Urban Village

The Port Orchard City Council approved a development agreement between the city and McCormick Communities, LLC for the McCormick Urban Village at its May 12 meeting, which will include about 378 middle-housing units and nearly 32,000 square feet of commercial real estate space.

The agreement applies to approximately 24 acres at Feigley Road W and Yarrow Street, planned for development as the McCormick Urban Village, per city documents. The site is located near a future school site and within proximity to existing and planned public parks. The intent is to create a walkable neighborhood center that integrates middle housing, pedestrian-oriented commercial uses, and compact infrastructure to serve the surrounding residential area.

The agreement establishes vested development standards under city code. To achieve the design objectives of the Urban Village, the developer requested flexibility from several city development standards. These departures are intended to support superior design, respond to site constraints, and enhance walkability, documents state.

The agreement includes the following departures:

• Use of pervious surface alternatives where impervious coverage cannot remain under 80%.

• Allowance for parking in excess of minimum requirements.

• Authorization for porches and stairs to extend into the front-yard setback while maintaining a minimum two-foot setback.

• Reduction of required façade-variation elements to a minimum of one.

• Permission to use board-and-batten siding on visible façades without the otherwise required masonry element.

• Reduced setbacks for detached garages and carriage units on constrained non-standard lots.

• Modified window-transparency requirements for commercial storefront and non-storefront commercial or mixed-use zones.

• All departures remain subject to applicable state building codes, which control in the event of conflict.

In exchange for the design flexibility provided, the developer has agreed to complete the full design of the Parish Creek Augmentation Station, a water-system improvement identified in the city’s adopted Water System Plan that will increase permitted pumping capacity at well 11. Design work will begin once the city has secured the necessary easements and mapping for the augmentation route. Upon completion, the developer will assign all design rights to the city, per documents.