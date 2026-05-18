2A Kitsap girls qualify for state tennis tournament

Spartan Abby Schnee waits for an incoming ball in a doubles match during the 2026 Girls West Central District 3 Tennis Tournament May 16 at Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center in Bremerton.

Many Kitsap tennis players who compete in the Olympic League qualified for state at the 2026 Girls West Central District 3 Tennis Tournament May 15-16 at the Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center in Bremerton.

Olympic Trojan Annabelle Waldman took first place in singles and the Bainbridge duo of Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge placed second overall in doubles. The top four athletes and teams all qualify for state, with alternates also having the potential to compete in the state tournament, which takes place May 22-23 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.

Results (all players listed have qualified for state, bold indicates who won)

Singles (championship):

Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Calleigh Thompson (Sequim)

Singles (semifinals):

Calleigh Thompson (Sequim) vs. Lucy Cao (Bremerton)

Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap)

Doubles (championship):

Sawyer Stanley/Lauryn Hicks (North Mason) vs. Elsa Drugge/Abby Schnee (Bainbridge)

Doubles (semifinals):

Sawyer Stanley/Lauryn Hicks (North Mason) vs. Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap)

Elsa Drugge/Abby Schnee (Bainbridge) vs. Chelsea Barber/Audrey Murphy (Olympic)