Spartan girls claim second-straight league championship

Olympic Trojan Chace Webster competes in the boys triple jump event May 9 at the Olympic League Championships at North Mason High School.

Spartan Vega Hendrickson won the girls 3200-meter event May 9 at the Olympic League Championships at North Mason High School.

Spartan Sabine Hartenstine jumps over the bar in the girls’ high jump event May 9 at the Olympic League Championships at North Mason High School.

The Bainbridge Spartans girls team showed out at the Olympic League Track and Field Championships May 7-9 at North Mason High School, claiming their second consecutive league championship, while Bremerton took first place on the boys side.

“Our girls’ team came in with high expectations and delivered with their second consecutive league championship win. I’m incredibly proud of their composure and focus,” Bainbridge head coach Jena Winger said.

Team scores (boys):

First place – Bremerton – 117.5

Third place – Bainbridge – 114

Fourth place – Olympic – 104

Team scores (girls):

First place – Bainbridge – 188

Second place – Bremerton – 115

Third place – Kingston – 101

Noteworthy performances

– The Bainbridge girls team won the 4×200 relay with a cumulative time of 1:42.37, a season best and the fourth-best time for the event for 2A schools in Washington. The Spartan girls also took first in the 4×100 relay.

– Spartan Cate Torrell claimed first place in both the 100 and 200-meter events and was also part of Bainbridge’s two relay winning teams.

– Spartan Evelyn Shutske placed first in the girls’ 1600-meter event with a time of 5:03.33, a full ten seconds before the second-place finisher. She also won the 800-meter event with a time of 2:17.71

– Spartan Vega Hendrickson earned first place in the girls’ 3200-meter event with a time of 11:30.49, beating out the second-place finisher by a full 20 seconds.

– Spartan Ignacio Llorens earned the 11th-best overall time in the state in the boys’ 1600-meter event with a time of 4:12.52, placing first and beating the second-place finisher by a full 11 seconds. He also won the 800-meter event with a time of 1:52.55, a new personal best and the fifth-best time in the event for 2A schools in Washington.

– Spartan Ryan Dodge won the boys 3200-meter event in 9:30.87.

– Trojan Aidan Woods earned first place in both the boys’ 100 and 200-meter events and also helped Olympic claim wins in both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

– Knight Keith Bevers earned first place and a personal best in the boys discus event with a score of 135-07, earning a personal best and beating out the second-place finisher by a full ten feet.

Knight Luther Hamon won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.73 seconds.