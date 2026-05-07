One arrested, another at-large after alleged death threat at SK home

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies arrested one man and are searching for a second after they allegedly threatened to kill a Port Orchard resident, which led to a narcotics and weapons seizure May 6.

Deputies responded to a residence on Bethel Burley Road SE at approximately 12:15 p.m. regarding a reported threat to kill. The investigation determined that two masked men arrived at the location in a stolen vehicle and threatened a resident. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun, per the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies questioned two individuals near the home. One suspect fled the scene on foot while the other was taken into custody. A K-9 search for the fleeing suspect was unsuccessful.

During the investigation, deputies seized approximately 2.5 pounds of narcotics, including: 376.4 grams of methamphetamine, 305.7 grams of fentanyl powder and 487.2 grams of fentanyl pills. Deputies also recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol with an altered serial number, KCSO says.

A 28-year-old male was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of felony threats and unlawful drug possession. Deputies continue to seek the second suspect, identified as a 48-year-old Port Orchard man known to law enforcement.