Vikings come out in full force in first district game, win 10-0

Viking Teague Weible swings at an incoming pitch during a 10-0 NK win over the Eatonville Cruisers in the opening round of the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Tournament May 11 in Poulsbo.

Viking Lincoln Chirgwin throws a pitch during a 10-0 NK win over the Eatonville Cruisers in the opening round of the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Tournament May 11 in Poulsbo.

The No. 6-seeded North Kitsap Vikings (10-7, 8-6 in Olympic League) handled the No. 11-seeded Eatonville Cruisers (10-10, 8-8 in league) 10-0 May 11 in the opening round of the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Tournament in Poulsbo.

NK will now play at No. 3 seed Steilacoom May 12 at 4 p.m. in the district quarterfinals.

Viking Lincoln Chirgwin, originally from Georgia, allowed four hits and struck out three batters through five scoreless innings. The game only lasted five innings due to the 10-run rule.

“To me, he’s been our M.V.P. this year,” NK head coach Jeff Weible said. “You just know we’re always going to get a competitive start when he’s pitching.”

Chirgwin forced three outs after letting up a single and a walk in the top of the first inning. Then the Viking bats got going early with shortstop Chase Novick recording the first hit of the game. Catcher Teague Weible hit a two-RBI single to right field, giving the Vikings an early 2-0 lead.

The Cruisers got their bats going in the top of the third, recording two hits for the first time in an inning. Nonetheless, Chirgwin got through the next two innings without giving up a hit.

“My best pitch is probably the changeup,” Chirgwin said. “I had to find myself in the later innings… the changeup was a really good strikeout pitch for me.”

Viking left fielder Rocco Targett drilled a ball to deep right field, earning a triple and eventually crossing home plate after Chase McDaniel hit a single to center field. Later, a balk from the Eatonville pitcher drove Novick home, giving NK a 6-0 lead.

NK received four consecutive walks from the Cruisers pitcher, and Weible ended the game with a two-RBI single to left field, sealing the win for the Vikings.