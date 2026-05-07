Defending state champ Spartans go undefeated in Olympic League

The defending 2A state champion and Olympic League-leading Bainbridge Spartans (17-3, 14-0 OL) beat the North Kitsap Vikings (9-7, 8-6 OL) 7-3 May 6 in Poulsbo.

The two previously faced the day before (May 5) with Bainbridge earning a 4-1 win over NK. It’s the second straight year the Spartans have gone undefeated in the OL. There was some animosity brewing between the two teams as the game featured two ejections and multiple coach discussions with umpires.

“It’s a rivalry game,” Bainbridge head coach Thomas Henshaw said. “It’s not because of this year or something that happened yesterday or something (else) that happened. It’s because it’s North Kitsap and Bainbridge.”

Spartan Wyndham Kochenash hit a deep RBI single to left field in the top of the second inning and McCrea Curfman followed that up with a 2-RBI single of his own, giving Bainbridge a 4-0 lead. Curfman later left the game with a leg injury.

Bainbridge starting pitcher Trey Thompson found himself in some trouble early in the bottom of the second, letting up two singles with no outs. Nonetheless, Bainbridge escaped the inning without letting a run cross home plate, keeping their lead at 4-0 entering the third.

Spartan Henry Olsen hit a deep triple to center field in the top of the fifth, scoring Will Rohrbacher and getting Bainbridge’s lead back out to four at 5-1. Thompson added an RBI triple of his own, giving all the momentum to Bainbridge, which extended their lead to 7-1.

Thompson was ejected after plunking Viking Alton Clark in the bottom of the fifth inning. Henshaw argued with umpires that Thompson accidentally hit the batter. In the top of the sixth, Viking pitcher Ryan Enright was ejected after hitting Spartan Braden French.