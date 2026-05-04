Despit loss to PA, Kingston coach encouraged by team

Buccaneer Summer Moore prepares to throw a pitch during a 10-6 Kingston home loss to the Port Angeles Roughriders May 1.

Buccaneer Abi Waag swings at an incoming pitch during a 10-6 Kingston home loss to the Port Angeles Roughriders May 1.

The Kingston Buccaneers (11-5, 7-4 in Olympic League) competed well against one of the top OL teams but ultimately fell to the Port Angeles Roughriders (14-2, 11-1 OL) 10-6 at home May 1.

PA currently sits atop the OL standings as of May 4 and the Bucs sit in third place. Kingston recently handed the North Kitsap Vikings their second loss on the season April 24.

“We knew the top of the order was going to be aggressive and hit well,” Kingston head coach Brenda George said. “Summer (Moore) did a great job shutting down too many hard hit balls.”

Moore got the start on the mound for Kingston, letting up an early two-out RBI double to give PA a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Bucs tallied two fielding errors in the top of the third, allowing PA to score two additional runs by the middle portion of the third inning.

“I was trying to paint the corners as much as I could to really get full coverage on the plate,” Moore said.

Buccaneer Naveah Sullivan hit a one-RBI double in the bottom of the third, cutting the Bucs’ deficit to one. Sullivan eventually advanced to third off a fly out to center field and later scored off an error from the PA catcher, tying the game back up at three apiece.

PA earned a baserunner in the top of the fifth after Moore walked a batter, and a Buccaneer fielding error allowed the Roughriders to advance a runner home, giving the lead back to PA at 4-3 with two outs. Moore and company let up four more runs before ending the top half of the sixth inning, giving PA an 8-3 lead.

The Bucs got the bats going again in the bottom of the sixth with Auhriana Sullivan hitting a sac fly to right field, and Harlow Heidel hitting an RBI single to center field, cutting their deficit to three at 8-5 with one inning left.

Both teams tallied an additional run in the seventh inning.

“I feel pretty good about this,” George said. “Historically, we have not played a close game like this with PA.”