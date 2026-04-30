Undefeated Spartans beat Vikings again 2-0

Viking Aaron Larios controls the ball with Spartans in pursuit during a 2-0 Bainbridge home win over North Kitsap April 29.

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Spartan Eli Duggan dribbles the ball with Viking defenders enclosing during a 2-0 Bainbridge home win over North Kitsap April 29.

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The undefeated Bainbridge Spartans boys soccer team (13-0, 12-0 in Olympic League) beat the North Kitsap Vikings (8-5-1, 7-5 OL) 2-0 at home April 29.

The Spartans also beat the Vikings 2-0 in Poulsbo April 14. NK has lost three of its last four matches.

Bainbridge struck immediately with sophomore midfielder Alden Hauge putting in a goal within the first three minutes after senior forward Cruz Piland earned a free kick.

“When you can get one early like that, it feels good and can carry some momentum,” Bainbridge head coach Mark Nowak said. “In these rivalry games, anything can happen in any moment.”

Both teams traded possession of the ball after the initial goal score, with the Spartans seemingly keeping the attack on NK goalkeeper Jace Pickard, who faced a barrage of shots on goal within the first 20 minutes of play.

Bainbridge kept the ball in Viking territory, keeping goaltender Cooper Harrington’s workload light. Nonetheless, the Vikings’ defense overall improved as the half went on, with senior Nolan Bond and company preventing scoring opportunities.

Spartan Will Treverton earned a corner kick with less than ten minutes remaining in the first half. Bainbridge later earned another corner kick and was able to put in a header goal before halftime from Howard Howlett.

“We came in with a high intensity,” Hauge said. “We knew we needed to win this game, and that play [the first goal] wasn’t designed.”

Spartan Zane Husseini almost put in Bainbridge’s third goal of the match with another header, but it sailed over the crossbar, keeping the score 2-0 with 27 minutes remaining in the game.

The NK defense improved in the second half, limiting Bainbridge shots on goal until Piland landed an up-close attempt. But Pickard blocked the shot from hitting the back of the net.

Bainbridge continued to drive the ball into Viking territory, not allowing NK to generate any offense of their own.

“I think we have a senior leader goalkeeper [Cooper Harrington] who might not have had to make too many actual saves, but the way he organizes the back line and commands set pieces allows us to put our best foot forward in the attack,” Nowak said.