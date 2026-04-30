Olympic graduate signs with Falcons as undrafted free agent

Malcolm DeWalt IV on the sidelines during an Akron Zips game.

2020 Olympic High School graduate Malcolm DeWalt IV signed with the Atlanta Falcons April 25 as an undrafted free agent after the end of the NFL Draft.

DeWalt most recently played in college as a defensive back for the Akron Zips. He also received post-draft inquiries from the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns, but ultimately chose the Falcons.

“It’s crazy, I’m trying not to get too excited,” DeWalt said. “I still want to make the 53-man roster. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

The former Trojan had fewer eyes on him after suffering a collarbone fracture three games into his final year at Olympic, finishing the season with 335 all-purpose yards and three interceptions.

But DeWalt more than made up for the lack of production in his senior year as a Trojan during his final year with the Zips in 2025, posting 40 solo tackles (25 assisted, 65 total), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, and 11 pass deflections.

Additionally, his performance at Akron’s Pro Day caught the eyes of NFL teams, where he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, which would have been the second-fastest among cornerbacks who ran at the NFL Combine, and posted a 36-inch vertical jump as well as a 10-foot broad jump.

At the beginning of his collegiate tenure, DeWalt initially planned on playing for Snow College in 2020, a community college based in Ephraim, Utah. However, he returned home to Bremerton due to a coaching change, along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeWalt transferred to Akron in 2024 after playing at Butte College in California.

Coaches from Olympic High School, including current head coach Sal Quivetus Jr, reached out to DeWalt to congratulate him on signing with the Falcons.

“Yeah, for sure, all of them did [reach out],” DeWalt said. “Coaches, alumni, stuff like that.”