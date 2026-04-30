Construction begins on phase 1 of Poulsbo Events & Recreation Center

An outline showing what phase 1 of the PERC project will include.

After years of planning, the groundbreaking for phase 1 of the Poulsbo Events and Recreation Center (PERC) took place April 25.

The project, located off Highway 3 near College Marketplace, is a collaboration between the City of Poulsbo, the Kitsap Public Facilities District and the community to create a new public facility in Poulsbo.

Phase 1 of the project will include two soccer fields, picnic shelters, an outdoor event space, a multi-age playground, a walking/jogging loop, a basketball/multi-use court, four pickleball courts, and restrooms, a Facebook post from Poulsbo Parks & Recreation says. The cost for phase 1 is nearly $16 million.

Construction has begun and is estimated to be completed by June 2027, with the grand opening planned thereafter. During the construction period, the site will be restricted to authorized personnel only, per Parks & Rec.

Future phases of the project are expected to include an event and recreation building and an outdoor recreation pool, per the city’s website. “A phased approach allows the City and KPFD to move forward with phase 1, while exploring additional sites for future phases and develop a long-term funding strategy. The PERC phase 1 represents the best option to begin the development of PERC that can be funded at this time,” the city’s website says.