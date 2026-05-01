SK golfers lose tightly contested match to Olympia

Quincy Wilson of SK hits an iron shot during a match against Olympia April 30 at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton.

Connor Fentress of SK drives his ball during a match against Olympia April 30 at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton.

The South Kitsap boys golf team (6-5) fell to the Olympia Bears (6-4) 217-216 in a tightly contested match April 30 at Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton.

The Wolves previously fell to the undefeated Curtis Vikings 219-188 April 28 after starting the season by winning their first four matches. SK is 0-5 in their last five matches.

“The reason why we have this match at Gold Mountain is to prepare for our league tournament, which is coming up on Monday and Tuesday,” SK head coach Karly Easterday said. “So just kind of figure out where the best spots to hit are, and just get a good feel for the course before we play it next week.”

Results (9 holes)

First place – Cole Johnson (Olympia) – 37

Second place – Connor Fentress (South Kitsap) – 41

Third place – Matthew Lovejoy Jr. (South Kitsap) – 42

T-fourth place – Brennen Williams/Owen Deese (South Kitsap), Brenden Cole/Nick Ohlson-Klein (Olympia) – 43

Ninth place – Keoni Butts (South Kitsap) – 48

T-10th place – Ryder Smith (Olympia), Quincy Wilson (South Kitsap) – 49