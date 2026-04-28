Over 250 students participate in OC’s Healthcare Career Expo

In late April, Kitsap-area high school students traded their typical school day for a hands-on exploration of careers at the Healthcare Career Expo at Olympic College.

A collaborative effort by OC, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, and a variety of community partners, the event brought together local healthcare professionals to provide insights into diverse fields like nursing, family medicine, radiologic technology, surgical technology, respiratory therapy, dental, and emergency medical services. Hands-on activities included suturing bananas, deciphering X-rays, intubation demonstrations, and more. Beyond practical skills, students also explored the educational pathways for these professions, a news release says.

“What I really want the students to do is be curious, ask questions, and look into some options they might not otherwise consider,” explained Dr. Lillian Robertson, executive director of the Marvin Williams Recreation Center and an obstetrician-gynecologist at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. “I also want them to know that healthcare isn’t just about science, biology, or math; it’s about helping people and making a profound difference in their lives. And what truly excites me is realizing that our future healthcare leaders are right here in this room today.”

What started as a smaller event three years ago grew to include more than 250 students this year.

“I think there’s a real thirst for opportunities that didn’t exist before,” noted Alecia Nye, interim executive Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at OC. “With Olympic College expanding its healthcare career paths, it’s just providing more avenues. The word is getting out that, ‘Hey, I can go to Olympic College and actually have a really well-paying job and help people at the same time.’ It’s truly a win-win situation.”

More than 50 team members from St. Michael Medical Center and the VMFH Family Medicine Clinic attended the event to share their expertise. Among them was Dr. Matthew Smith, a board-certified family physician at Franciscan Family Medicine and Residency in Bremerton. The group’s booth featured a playful display of “lacerated” bananas and quickly became a student favorite.

“We engaged students with a series of bananas with various cuts; then, taught them how to evaluate and suture them shut,” he recounted with a smile.

“I love my job as a family medicine doctor and as a teacher. I would encourage anyone thinking about a career in healthcare to consider medical school. I think a lot of people get intimidated by the extensive training and believe they can’t do it or don’t have enough time,” Smith said.

For the first time this year, the expo also provided resources and education for high school graduates and adult learners, reaching individuals exploring career changes or new opportunities within the expansive field of healthcare, per the release.