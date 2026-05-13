5 unclaimed veterans to be honored at this year’s Run to Tahoma

The Unforgotten Run to Tahoma 2026 Memorial Day weekend celebration will honor the memory of five fallen unclaimed veterans, while providing an escort for a fellow veteran — continuing a tradition that has united the veteran’s community across Kitsap County since 2011.

Veterans and community members will gather at the County Administration Building Plaza (619 Division Street, Port Orchard) for a brief ceremony that begins promptly at 10 a.m. May 23 to honor the lives and service of their fallen comrades.

The Unforgotten Run to Tahoma is dedicated to ensuring that no veteran is forgotten, a news release says. This year’s event honors five veterans who passed away in Kitsap County over the past year and whose remains went unclaimed by family or friends. Their remains will be respectfully received from the Kitsap County Medical Examiner and escorted to Tahoma National Cemetery near Kent in a formal processional, joined by local veteran motorcycle clubs. This year’s processional will also escort a fellow veteran to Tahoma National Cemetery. The community is encouraged to attend the ceremony and take part in the processional to show their support and gratitude.

The ceremony at the Administration Building is expected to attract hundreds of people this year. Organizers ask for the public’s patience and understanding as the motorcycle processional departs Division Street and makes its way down Sydney Avenue to Tremont Street on its way to Highway 16 at about 11 a.m. For those who wish to travel to the cemetery, instructions will be provided at the Administration Building before departure.

The ceremony, held every Memorial Day weekend, is hosted by the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners, Kitsap County Medical Examiner, Kitsap County Veterans Advisory Board and Combat Veterans International, with support from the City of Port Orchard.