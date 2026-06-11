Poulsbo’s pre-arrest diversion program showing early success

Some people suspected of low-level crimes are able to avoid becoming entangled in the criminal justice system through a unique practice recently implemented by the Poulsbo Police Department. The new approach, launched in February, is working well, per Poulsbo police chief Ron Harding.

“I’m happy with it,” he said.

The law enforcement strategy – the first-of-its-kind in Kitsap County – allows law enforcement to divert a criminal incident prior to arresting a person. When cops encounter a person they believe has committed a minor crime, they have the choice of arresting the offender or referring them to the North Kitsap Recovery Resource Center. At the center, the person can be connected to services, such as substance treatment or housing placement, to better their lives, Harding explained.

For a person to be diverted from the criminal justice system, they must visit the recovery center to learn about community services available to them. If the individual goes to the center, the police department will not forward the case to the prosecutor for criminal charges.

Typical cases referred involve minor drug possession or shoplifting, Harding explained.

The goal of the program, the chief says, is to enable an offender to tackle issues that contribute to their criminal behavior – frequently alcohol/drug abuse or homelessness – and reduce the chances of reoffending, Harding said.

Since the diversion program began five months ago, Poulsbo police have referred 35 individuals to the recovery center, Harding said. Of those individuals, nearly three out of four followed through on the pledge to go to the center to learn about community services and avoided facing criminal charges. Meanwhile, 10 individuals, or 25% of those referred, failed to go to the center and had their cases forwarded to the prosecutor.

The city-run resource center is located at 19351 8th Avenue in Poulsbo. The facility connects individuals with substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, employment services and housing opportunities, Kari Wax said, operations manager of the center and Recovery Cafe.

“When an individual encounters law enforcement and meets the criteria for the pre-arrest diversion, they are referred to see us,” Wax said. “We meet those individuals and give them the resources they need. If they were encountered because of (drug) possession, then we can help them with drug and alcohol counseling and outpatient treatment. If they were encountered because of theft or aggressive behavior, we could help them with mental health supports.”

Diversion participants

Wax outlined the stories of some of those who came to the center after being referred by Poulsbo police.

-A 28-year-old man who lives in his car was found sleeping in the vehicle with drug paraphernalia. Rather than arrest him, officers referred him to the center, where he was connected to an employment navigator who helps individuals get a job. Today the man is going on several job interviews.

– A 45-year-old Poulsbo male was contacted by police for shoplifting at Walmart. He was also living in his car. He entered the diversion program and ended up signing up for drug and alcohol assessments with the Suquamish Tribe Wellness Center. He is now interested in treatment. Meanwhile, he is utilizing the showers at the center.

-A couple found by officers using drugs in their car avoided arrest by going to the center. They began interacting with staff on a regular basis, utilizing the facility’s showers. A few days later, tragedy struck when the female, as a pedestrian, was struck and killed by a vehicle. The 33-year-old male met with staff at the center to process his grief. He also took a substance abuse evaluation. Today, the man is in substance abuse treatment.

Center operations manager Wax said her reaction to the diversion program is positive.

“Even though people are required to come in and make contact with us, everyone has been really excited to come in. They are like, ‘We didn’t know this place existed.’ We are really excited to have more people get involved here because we have only been open for 2 1/2 years,” Wax said.

Those on the Poulsbo police force also give the diversion program high marks, the chief noted.

“It gives officers the chance, when they come across somebody they think is down on their luck and looking for help, to put them in touch with the resource center. When they get feedback from the resource center…it makes them feel like they have made a big difference in somebody’s life. They feel like it is actually making a difference,” Harding said.