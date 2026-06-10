Newly released Healthy Youth Survey shows positive trends

The Kitsap Public Health District board reviewed newly released Healthy Youth Survey results at its June 2 meeting, which highlighted improving trends in mental health, substance use, and academic success.

Kitsap 10th-grade students reported that in 2021, 39% expressed depressive feelings in the last 12 months and 26.5% in 2025. Considering suicide in the last 12 months: 21.6% in 2021 and 13.1% in 2025. Anxiety: reporting feeling anxious was 38% in 2021 and 29% in 2025. Students reported strong feelings of hope at 65% in 2021 and 75% in 2025.

“Students reporting considering suicide in the past year…we see a decrease among 10th grade students, and we see this decrease across all grades over time, which is what we want to see. What we’re seeing in Kitsap is also similar to what we’re seeing in Washington overall…We do see a higher percentage of students considering suicide among those who identify their sexual orientation as anything other than heterosexual, or those who don’t identify as male or female; this percentage has decreased or improved across all gender identities and orientations. We see this decrease or improvement across all groups we looked at,” KPHD epidemiologist Kat Alexander said.

The survey is conducted every two years for 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th-grade students across the state. Participation is voluntary, with all Kitsap public schools included, and 6,810 responses were received, per presentation materials.

For academic achievement and substance use, Kitsap 10th-grade students reported they tried their best in school at 70% in 2023 and 78% in 2025. Regarding substance use, students reported using marijuana in the last 30 days at 7.8% in 2021 and 5.7% in 2025. For vaping, students reported 7.9% in 2021 and 7% in 2025. “Approximately 11% of Kitsap 10th graders reported it was ‘sort of easy’ or ‘very easy’ to get a handgun,” per presentation materials.

The board also learned that 2026-27 foundational public health services (FPHS) funding will be reduced by $641,477 starting July 1. FPHS represents roughly 23% of the health district’s budgeted 2026 revenue. The district doesn’t anticipate any staffing reductions as of June 2, KPHD health administrator Yolanda Fong said.