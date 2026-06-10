Preliminary AI policy reviewed by Kitsap County Commissioners

In late May, the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners reviewed a preliminary policy regarding the use of artificial intelligence in government business.

PEAK (Performance Excellence Across Kitsap) and PMO (Project Management Office) manager Andy Hento said the county is taking a phased approach to AI, including developing a policy. “We want to make sure that everyone understands what AI is and some of the dangers around it. We developed formal cybersecurity review processes on how we’re looking at some of these AI tools. We are reviewing not just [Microsoft] Copilot, but all other free non-subscription AI tools as well. These are all lumped together and called AI assistants, and so they offer some free versions, and then, of course, they’ll offer paid versions as well. But right now, the focus is on the free. We will establish an AI committee that will help us bring us into that next phase,” Hento said.

He said staff are not allowed to use their county credentials for AI until a formal policy and training are provided, adding, “I am hopeful that we will have the policy for phase one of our AI deployment adopted within the next couple of months,” Hento said.

Kitsap is breaking down its approach to AI into two phases. Phase one includes: development of AI policy, attribution requirements, and a formal cybersecurity review process for AI tools. Phase two includes: AI governance, AI readiness assessments, and an AI strategic plan, per presentation materials.

“Authors must include an AI attribution statement whenever any portion of a deliverable has been created, drafted, or meaningfully influenced by AI tools. This requirement applies to all forms of AI-assisted work, including but not limited to: Text generation (e.g., reports, emails, summaries), Visual content (e.g., graphics, charts), Data analysis, or synthesis,” per the policy.

Hento described some of the privacy implications of using AI.

“Obviously, AI is a tool. We do not want to put private confidential information in there. Many of these AI tools are open tools…like ChatGPT. If you prompt anything in ChatGPT, that becomes kind of part of the collective, if you will, and it learns off of that and can use your prompt as a response to someone else, because it is now part of the internet. So be careful of putting confidential stuff in there. Anything you put in those tools, just expect that it’s like publishing it on the internet,” Hento said.

District 3 Kitsap County Commissioner Katie Walters said she’s attended several breakout sessions regarding AI when attending the National Association of Counties, adding, “Figuring out the education piece is really huge…because a lot of industries might not consider the importance of confidentiality and what you’re putting in and where it’s going, and just the whole cybersecurity element,” she said.

City of Bainbridge Island communications manager Shannon Hays described the city’s approach to AI since adopting a policy in 2025.

“The city was an early adopter of AI policy amongst municipalities to help ensure responsible, careful, and measured use, and we continue to look for forward-thinking solutions that improve efficiency and enhance service to the community members we serve. At the same time, emerging technologies require careful research, testing, support, and ongoing evaluation. Because AI is continuously evolving, our approach must evolve as well. The city also takes a cautious and accountable approach to AI use, with every staff member assuming full responsibility for the accuracy of all work products,” Hays said.

Hays said the city is still in the early stages of implementing the 2025 AI policy, which requires training for city employees. The city has focused on both one-on-one and small-group AI training. “We are evaluating external opportunities, like professional AI trainers, who can provide virtual instruction for all city employees on foundational AI skills, and exploring online training options.”

Kitsap County communications and community engagement manager Kym Pleger said the board of commissioners has not yet taken formal action on the proposed AI policy as of June 8.