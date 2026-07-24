Longtime NK football, baseball coach resigns

Longtime North Kitsap High School football and baseball coach Jeff Weible has resigned from both positions, North Kitsap School District spokesperson Jenn Markaryan confirmed July 23.

Weible was previously placed on administrative leave in May due to a personnel matter. He is still on admin leave for his job as a P.E. teacher at NKHS, per Markaryan. “As this is a personnel matter, the district is not able to comment further on the reasons for the leave,” she said.

Kitsap News Group reached out to Weible about his resignation, but he declined to comment.

Longtime assistant Chris Richardson has served as interim NKHS football coach for spring and summer activities and will remain in that position until a permanent replacement is named. Markaryan said the process for selecting the next head football and baseball coaches will be announced at a later date.

Weible’s roots run deep at NK, as he was the catcher on the Vikings’ 1988 baseball team that won the state title. He went on to play baseball at Lower Columbia and the University of Washington.

After he began teaching at NKHS in 2005, Weible became the Vikings baseball coach in the spring of 2006. Over 20 seasons, Weible’s teams made the playoffs every year. He went 315-149 as a coach, including 12 Olympic League titles and 13 state appearances.

Weible became the Vikings football coach in 2011. During his 15 seasons at the helm, NK went 123-37 and made the playoffs every year, including nine OL titles and nine state appearances. The Vikings made the state championship game in 2022, falling to Lynden 31-24.