Kitsap girls qualify for districts at OL tennis tournament

Olympic Trojan Annabelle Waldman took first place in the singles matches at the Olympic League Girls Tennis Tournament May 7-8 at North Kitsap High School.

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Bainbridge Spartans Abby Schnee (left) and Elsa Drugge (right) celebrate their first-place doubles finish at the Olympic League Girls Tennis Tournament May 8 at North Kitsap High School.

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Many Kitsap athletes advanced to 2A districts following the Olympic League Girls Tennis Tournament May 7-8 at North Kitsap High School.

Singles players and doubles teams from Bainbridge, North Kitsap, Olympic and Bremerton earned high finishes to qualify for districts, which takes place May 15-16 at the Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center.

The Spartans entered the league tournament holding an undefeated record of 12-0, with 70 individual wins and only 15 individual losses. The duo of Abby Schnee and Elsa Drugge has not lost on the season.

“They’re [Schnee/Drugge] solid,” Bainbridge head coach Mary McCombs said. “The fun thing, why I feel confident with them, is they play strategy. They don’t just hit the ball. They have a plan, and they go out and execute it, and they don’t hit dumb shots.”

Results (bold indicates who won)

Singles matches (championship)

Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Tiffany Lam (Sequim) – 6-2, 6-0

Singles matches (semifinals)

Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap) – 6-0, 6-2

Tiffany Lam (Sequim) vs. Lucy Cao (Bremerton) – 7-6, 7-6, 6-2

Singles players advancing to districts:

– Annabelle Waldman (1st, Olympic)

– Noelle Oberholtzer (3rd, North Kitsap)

– Lucy Cao (4th, Bremerton)

– Catrina Godfrey (5th, Bainbridge)

Doubles match (championship)

Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge (Bainbridge) vs. Lauryn Hicks/Sawyer Stanley (North Mason) – 6-0, 6-2

Doubles matches (semifinals)

Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge (Bainbridge) vs. Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-3

Lauryn Hicks/Sawyer Stanley (North Mason) vs. Chelsea Barber/Audrey Murphy (Olympic) – 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles teams advancing to districts:

– Schnee/Drugge (1st, Bainbridge)

– Barber/Murphy (3rd, Olympic)

– Jess/Smith (4th, North Kitsap)

– Nora Drugge/Katie Graebner (Bainbridge, 5th)

– Melanie Uhrich/Charlize Cabig (Bremerton, 6th)