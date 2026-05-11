Kitsap girls qualify for districts at OL tennis tournament
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 11, 2026
Many Kitsap athletes advanced to 2A districts following the Olympic League Girls Tennis Tournament May 7-8 at North Kitsap High School.
Singles players and doubles teams from Bainbridge, North Kitsap, Olympic and Bremerton earned high finishes to qualify for districts, which takes place May 15-16 at the Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center.
The Spartans entered the league tournament holding an undefeated record of 12-0, with 70 individual wins and only 15 individual losses. The duo of Abby Schnee and Elsa Drugge has not lost on the season.
“They’re [Schnee/Drugge] solid,” Bainbridge head coach Mary McCombs said. “The fun thing, why I feel confident with them, is they play strategy. They don’t just hit the ball. They have a plan, and they go out and execute it, and they don’t hit dumb shots.”
Results (bold indicates who won)
Singles matches (championship)
Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Tiffany Lam (Sequim) – 6-2, 6-0
Singles matches (semifinals)
Annabelle Waldman (Olympic) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap) – 6-0, 6-2
Tiffany Lam (Sequim) vs. Lucy Cao (Bremerton) – 7-6, 7-6, 6-2
Singles players advancing to districts:
– Annabelle Waldman (1st, Olympic)
– Noelle Oberholtzer (3rd, North Kitsap)
– Lucy Cao (4th, Bremerton)
– Catrina Godfrey (5th, Bainbridge)
Doubles match (championship)
Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge (Bainbridge) vs. Lauryn Hicks/Sawyer Stanley (North Mason) – 6-0, 6-2
Doubles matches (semifinals)
Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge (Bainbridge) vs. Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-3
Lauryn Hicks/Sawyer Stanley (North Mason) vs. Chelsea Barber/Audrey Murphy (Olympic) – 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles teams advancing to districts:
– Schnee/Drugge (1st, Bainbridge)
– Barber/Murphy (3rd, Olympic)
– Jess/Smith (4th, North Kitsap)
– Nora Drugge/Katie Graebner (Bainbridge, 5th)
– Melanie Uhrich/Charlize Cabig (Bremerton, 6th)