Departing NK fastpitch coach leaves program better than he found it

North Kitsap High School fastpitch coach Clay Blackwood resigned June 8, a tenure that included many state appearances, including an undefeated season and state championship in 2023.

This past season, the Vikings went 20-9, losing the district championship to PA 10-8 and earning a state appearance. Following NK’s undefeated season in 2023, when they won the state title, the Vikings finished third at state in 2024. Under Blackwood’s helm starting in 2020, the Vikings qualified for state every year but one.

Despite the success Blackwood maintained on the diamond, he felt there might be a need for change.

“I believe change is always good, and even though it’s hard, sometimes you need to make a different system for yourself, but also for the program,” Blackwood said. “Sometimes, this is a good thing.”

Blackwood also works at Olympic College as an educational advisor, previously serving as OC’s head softball and volleyball coach from 2002-07.

“I’ve built my career around (coaching), did my education around it,” Blackwood said. “I teach a coaching class at the college, and I also teach college success, and I work with athletes on that as well.”

With a new coach coming in presumably soon, Blackwood wants to ensure that the success of the program continues without him.

“I’m going to leave the program way better than I found it,” Blackwood said. “Not that it was in bad shape when I found it, but I tend to go above and beyond and just making sure it’s ready to go for the next person.”