CK’s season ends at districts with blowout loss to White River

Cougar Jackson Brady throws a pitch during a 10-1 CK home loss to the White River Hornets May 12 in the first round of the 2026 District 3 3A Baseball Tournament.

Cougar Brayden Flaugher takes a pitch during a 10-1 CK home loss to the White River Hornets May 12 in the first round of the 2026 District 3 3A Baseball Tournament.

The Central Kitsap Cougars (11-10, 9-7 in Puget Sound League) season came to an ubrupt ending, falling to White River 10-1 at home in the first round of the 2026 District 3 3A Baseball Tournament May 12.

“The plan was to play solid defense, didn’t really execute that,” CK head coach Justin Brien said. “[We tried to] throw strikes on the mound. We were okay there, but [if] you don’t score any runs, you’re not gonna win any ball games.”

Cougar starting pitcher Jackson Brady had his hands full in the top of the first inning, earning two quick outs but then relinquishing multiple hits, giving the Hornets an early 3-0 lead.

“It’s a playoff game, everybody wants to play in these games,” Brady said. “I think the rough first inning kind of shut everything down.”

Brady found his stride in the top of the second, earning three quick outs to keep the game manageable for the Cougars.

The CK bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth after right-fielder Grant Lin hit a deep RBI double to left field, giving the Cougars their first run of the game and trimming the lead to 3-1.

Nonetheless, the White River bats responded in the top of the fifth, accruing multiple RBIs through base hits, driving in three runs. Brady and company got out of the inning with a double play.

CK changed pitchers in the top of the sixth, subbing out Brady for Mason Raty after Brady had thrown 92 pitches over the course of five innings. Raty loaded the bases with no outs, and the Hornets capitalized with a three-RBI triple, getting their lead out to 9-1.

“It’s a tough way to end the season,” Brady said. “Obviously, we didn’t want it to end like this.”