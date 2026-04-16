Shellfish harvesting closed around Kitsap waterways

Shellfish harvesting is closed in Liberty Bay, Dyes Inlet, Port Washington Narrows and Sinclair Inlet due to high levels of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison, the Kitsap Public Health District announced April 15.

All recreational shellfish harvesting for all species of clams, oysters, and mussels is prohibited. Shrimp and crab are not included in this closure, but crabs should be cleaned prior to cooking, and the “crab butter” should be discarded, per KPHD.

Shellfish harvesting is closed when DSP toxin levels meet or exceed 16 micrograms per 100 grams of tissue. Samples for this closure showed concentrations of 16-30 micrograms of toxin per 100 grams of shellfish tissue, the health district says.

DSP causes nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Diarrhea is the most commonly reported symptom.

Warning signs will be posted at public beaches alerting people not to collect shellfish from the closure areas.