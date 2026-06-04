VMFH appoints Melton as Puget Sound Market president

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announced June 3 the appointment of Chad Melton as president of the health care provider’s Puget Sound Market, a role in which he will provide direct oversight for VMFH’s eight acute care facilities and nearly 18,000 team members across the region.

The appointment means Melton will eventually depart his current role as president of St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, a position he has held since 2021. A national search for a replacement is underway, and in the interim, Melton will continue to provide leadership support at SMMC alongside chief nursing officer Rosalie Apalisok and Allie McLaughlin, interim vice president of operations, per VMFH.

“Chad is a proven leader who has already been instrumental in driving significant improvements across VMFH and our Puget Sound Market,” said Julie Manas, president of VMFH and the Northwest Region of CommonSpirit Health. “His commitment to quality, financial stewardship, and fostering a positive culture aligns with our values and our vision for the future.”

Prior to this appointment, Melton served as Puget Sound Market president in an interim capacity. As SMMC president, he helped lead the planning and construction of a major hospital expansion project, delivering 74 additional hospital beds.

“I am honored and excited to officially step into the role of Puget Sound Market president,” said Melton. “I am proud of the progress we’ve made as a team over the past several years and eager to continue our collective work to enhance the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Before joining VMFH and CommonSpirit Health, Melton held leadership roles at LifePoint Health, including CEO of Fauquier Health and Wythe County Community Hospital. He also held leadership positions with LHP Hospital Group (now Ardent Health Services) and began his health care career at Triad Hospitals.