PO Farmers Market expanding this summer with new Wednesday offering

The Port Orchard Farmers Market is expanding its reach this summer, with the addition of a new Wednesday market, designed to increase access to fresh, local food in the South Kitsap community.

The midweek market will open July 1 and run through Sept. 30 in its inaugural season. The market will be open Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. and will be located at the South Kitsap Helpline parking lot. Because SK Helpline is closed on Wednesdays, the partnership allows the space to be activated in a way that directly supports food access in the community, a news release says.

“The Wednesday market is an exciting opportunity to meet people where they are and expand access to the fresh, local food you can find at the farmers market,” said Kelly Nelson, Wednesday Market manager. “Partnering with South Kitsap Helpline for our Wednesday Market location allows us to align our missions in a meaningful way and better serve our community.”

The market will feature a mix of local farmers, artisan goods, and prepared food vendors, along with live performances through the Music at the Market program. An Opening Day ribbon cutting in partnership with the South Kitsap Chamber of Commerce will take place at 2:50 p.m. July 1.

On-site parking will be available for market shoppers.