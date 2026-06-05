Traffic impacts coming to Highway 16 for fish passage work

People who use Highway 16 near Old Clifton Road/Tremont Street in Port Orchard will soon see shifted lanes and a reduced speed limit for fish passage work, the state Department of Transportation announced June 5.

Starting June 10, the speed limit on Highway 16 will be temporarily reduced from 60 mph to 45 mph from milepost 26.86 to milepost 27.37. Beginning at 7 p.m., travelers will see single-lane closures while contractor crews working for WSDOT reconfigure both directions of the highway.

During the overnight hours, traffic will shift onto temporary bypass roads, which will have two lanes in each direction. The bypass roads will remain in place through the fall while crews build a new bridge that allows fish to migrate under the highway. Once complete, traffic will shift back to the highway, per WSDOT.

People who walk, bike or roll will use a detour until all work is complete in fall 2027. This work is part of a project that removes barriers to fish at five locations in Gorst and Port Orchard.