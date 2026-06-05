Port Orchard boardwalk temporarily closed for structural issues

The Port of Bremerton has temporarily closed the wooden boardwalk along the Port Orchard Waterfront walking path after areas of structural concern were identified during routine inspections of the more than 40-year-old structure.

Maintenance teams immediately performed emergency stabilization work. Following this discovery, the port hired an engineer to fully inspect the structure and provide recommendations on the current conditions and necessary safety measures.

Out of an abundance of caution, the port has temporarily closed the boardwalk while the evaluation, permitting, and repair planning processes move forward with the City of Port Orchard, per the Port of Bremerton. The 436-foot boardwalk has exceeded its anticipated lifespan, and the port is exploring options for repair or replacement, including potential inter-agency options alongside the city. At this time, there is no estimated timeline to restore the boardwalk.

“This closure comes at an unfortunate time as we head into the summer season, and we would not be taking this step if it weren’t necessary,” said Port of Bremerton CEO Jim Rothlin. “We have already begun the process of identifying available resources and reviewing permitting requirements so we can move forward with rebuilding this portion of the boardwalk as quickly as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility as we work to ensure a safe and reliable waterfront experience for our community.”

To maintain public access along the waterfront during the temporary closure, the port is installing steel pedestrian barriers along the compromised section of the boardwalk and placing water-filled traffic barriers within adjacent parking spaces to block potentially unsafe access to the structure and provide a revised pedestrian route. This alternate path will ensure continued waterfront access and remain ADA-compliant, the port says.